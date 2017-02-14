Environmentalists oppose permits for Pennsylvania pipeline

Receiving treatment for opioid addiction in Ohio can mean months of waiting for patients to get into facilities. As a result lawmakers are taking action. U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman introduced bipartisan legislation to help people in Ohio receive treatment for opioid addiction. The bill would continue to expand Medicaid allowing coverage at facilities for up to 40 beds.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.More >>
LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to...More >>
Gerrit Cole shut down the best offense in the majors, holding the Washington Nationals to three hits in seven innings to win for the first time in a month as the Pittsburgh Pirates eased to a 6-1 victory Wednesday...More >>
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road...More >>
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
