Mercer County couple strengthens marriage in the gym

Our looks can play a big role in attracting mates. But according to a UK study, looks are something more than 50% of married couples say they care less about the longer they are together.

"They become more complacent and more relaxed and we want to remember there are things that attracted our mate to us and we want to maintain those things," said Dr. Deirdre Adduci with Progressive Counseling Center.

Anita Jenkins of Hadley knows a lot about the hard work that goes into maintaining those things.

After getting married, she became more relaxed, but a health issue that required her to be on steroids packed on more weight than she could have imagined.

"I was at a bad point in my life where it was just like so depressing and exercising and eating right made me feel better about myself," said Anita Jenkins of Hadley.

Ben Faler who owns Faler Fitness in Greenville says Anita isn't alone in wanting to make changes. He says women are often the ones in relationships to take the first steps to get healthy.

"Through my experience, it is usually the females that are on board and we have to coax the males to get on board," said Ben Faler with Faler Fitness.

Anita finally convinced her husband, Chad, to join her in the gym. Not only are they seeing physical changes, their relationship has strengthened, too.

"It makes us feel good. It gives us something to talk about other than what the kids are doing," said Chad Jenkins of Hadley. "So, having that bond is something we really both enjoy doing."

A bond and an attraction that's growing stronger through the years.