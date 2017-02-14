Lawsuit targets 3rd UPMC hospital in patient death - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lawsuit targets 3rd UPMC hospital in patient death

PITTSBURGH (AP) -

A lawsuit is targeting a third western Pennsylvania hospital in the death of a cancer patient following a fungal infection.

The suit filed Tuesday in Allegheny County against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and a linen vendor concerns the October death of 65-year-old John Haines at UPMC Shadyside. Lawyers said he was diagnosed with a rhizopus fungal infection after several weeks of chemotherapy treatment.

Previous legal action has concerned patients at UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC Montefiore as well as the vendor.

UPMC said rhizopus can enter hospitals despite the best protocols and could have been contracted earlier. The health system also said UPMC-Shadyside linens tested were free of rhizopus. Paris Companies CEO Dave Stern said federal and state health officials didn't identify linens as a problem in the case.

