Commissioners: Tax abatement should bring 25 to 30 news jobs to Austintown

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

A tax abatement agreement is bringing a new company and new jobs to Austintown.

Trumbull Industries has purchased a building on Hendricks Road to locate a new company called Trumbull Manufacturing. It will produce valves and other products for updating municipal water systems.  

"Prior to now they shipped those supplies from China. Now we'll be manufacturing them right here in Youngstown through Trumbull Manufacturing," said Sarah Lown of the Western Reserve Port Authority.

The company says this new division will create 25 to 30 new jobs over the new several years. Mahoning County Commissioners approved a ten year, sixty percent tax abatement agreement for the company.  

The abatement will amount to $82,000, while the remaining forty percent will amount to $54,000.

