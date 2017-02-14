Body found on Youngstown's East Side

Youngstown police and an investigator from the coroner's office were called to an East Side neighborhood on Tuesday where a body had been discovered.

The body of what is being described as a young black male was found before 4 p.m. in a wooded area 100 yards off Wardle Avenue.

There was no identification on the body according to police.

Police say there are indications of foul play and they are treating this as a criminal investigation.