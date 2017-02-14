Body found on Youngstown's East Side - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Body found on Youngstown's East Side

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police and an investigator from the coroner's office were called to an East Side neighborhood on Tuesday where a body had been discovered.

The body of what is being described as a young black male was found before 4 p.m. in a wooded area 100 yards off Wardle Avenue.

There was no identification on the body according to police.

Police say there are indications of foul play and they are treating this as a criminal investigation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms