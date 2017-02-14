A life time love for Poland couple

A kiss isn't just a kiss for Harry and Mariann Ford of Poland.

It's a love that has lasted a life time.

Mariann Ford says, "We just feel blessed that we have been able to find each other and find the Lord and just lead a happy life and raise a happy family."

Married in 1949, the couple will celebrate 68 years of wedded bliss in August.

And in that time they've raised 4 children, and helped nurture 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

What's so remarkable is that they are truly best friends.

Mariann moved to Youngstown at the age of 9 and they first met -- 81 years ago.

"I feel like Harry's been a part of my life for so long, he's just a habit," Marianne Ford said.

So what's their secret to having a love that can stand the test of time?

Harry Ford says you have to look beyond yourself, "It's not my way or her way -- it's our way. Together we make decisions."

The Fords believe communication and faith have seen them through the challenges in life, and they still sing in the church choir today.

But when they're not doing activities with the church they're at home have fun sometimes just playing cards, and you can bet with both of them turning 90 soon, they're still having fun.

"We've never had an argument, never had an argument, about anything," Harry Ford said.

So what's their advice to others trying to make love last, you've got to put all your cards on the table.

Mariann says, "Choose the right person. When you go into a marriage you've got to give all your love and share all your problems, and all your successes. So finding the right person is really important."

And the Poland couple says don't be in a hurry to find love, because it's worth the wait.

"It's, just been a great life. I cry about it and I'm sorry, but that's just the way it is," Harry said.

Harry and Mariann Ford, Valentines not only for today, but everyday.



