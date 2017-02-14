Several injured in multi-vehicle crash on Elm Road in Warren - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Several injured in multi-vehicle crash on Elm Road in Warren

WARREN, Ohio -

A three car crash in Warren shut down a portion of Elm Road and sent several people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses tell the State Highway Patrol that a pick-up truck went off the road near Enzo's Restaurant, then swerved back left of center.

Troopers say the truck struck a mini van. The mini van then struck a PT Cruiser.

Everyone involved was taken to nearby hospitals.

Troopers say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

