Chamber: Vacant buildings hamper downtown Lisbon revitalization

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
LISBON, Ohio -

"When I was a kid Downtown Lisbon was great. We had shoe stores, we had jewelry stores, we had grocery stores, " says Mayor Joe Morenz of his childhood in Lisbon. 

What was once a booming village in Columbiana County now lays dormant with vacant buildings and a steady decrease in business. Lisbon's ghost town image isn't acceptable to many, who are in the process of returning it to its glory days. 

"We need to attract businesses to the village. In doing that, we need to make sure we have presentable places for them, that we have store fronts that match up with what businesses we are trying to attract," says Susan Shank the President of the Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce. 

Out of the 21 storefronts in Downtown Lisbon, none are being rented, or even up for sale which could hinder the revitalization process.

"A quarter mile is the most someone is going to walk. They'll walk a quarter mile, and they'll walk back to their car. Those businesses in between, if there's a gap in businesses, they won't pass the gap they'll go back to their car. So that hurts other businesses if someone parks here, and there are gaps in between," explains Mayor Morenz as to why vacant storefronts hurt business. 

The Village hopes to turn Downtown Lisbon into a mall-type feel, where all the stores come to you. In the next 6 months, both the chamber of commerce and the village hope to connect with several building owners and turn vacant storefronts into new business possibilities. 
 

