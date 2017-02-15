Youngstown Sheet & Tube Supreme Court case cited in travel ban l - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown Sheet & Tube Supreme Court case cited in travel ban legal battle

Posted: Updated:
By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Mahoning Valley continues to be in the national spotlight when it comes to politics. In the legal fight to defend President Donald Trump's travel ban, the administration's lawyer has cited the Youngstown steel seizure case to back up their argument.

A landmark Supreme Court decision dealing with Youngstown's steel mills in the 1950s, is front and center in the legal arguments over President Donald Trump's controversial immigration order.

"One of the most famous cases ever decided involving presidential power or the limits of presidential power," described YSU Department of Politics and International Relations Chair Paul Sracic.

The Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer case began during the Korean War in 1952 when a nationwide steel strike was looming.

In the name of national defense, President Harry Truman took over most of the steel mills but the Supreme Court ultimately ruled that his executive order was illegal.

The most memorable part of the case is not the majority opinion but a concurring opinion from Justice Robert Jackson, who agreed with the outcome but had a different reasoning behind it. Justice Jackson came up with a three part test to determine if the president has acted within the president's constitutional authority.

"It's the first thing courts always look at when a president does something they look at the framework from Youngstown Sheet and Tube," explained Sracic.

The legal precedent is if Congress has given the power to the president, then his power is strongest.
If Congress has been silent, the president has to rely on his own powers and shared powers with Congress
If Congress opposes the action, then the president is at his weakest.

President Trump's administration argued before Federal District Court Judge James Robart in Seattle that this case supports Trump's authority to halt the refugee program and prohibit the entry of immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Michelle Bennett, a lawyer for the Department of Justice said "here we have the president acting pursuant to power that Congress gave him, which means under the Youngstown steel seizure case, he's acting at the apex of his power."

The administration cited the source of President Trump's power from Congress in the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act. Bennett brought up the statute that allows the president to suspend the entry of certain immigrants or class of immigrants when he finds it would be detrimental to the U.S.

However, the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 could contradict this power because it prevents discrimination based upon nationality for visas.

"If you decided that the more recent statute, which is not quite as clear actually as the older statute, if that contradicts the older statue then you could argue that Congress has said no the president can't do this and the president has acted. So then you're in the situation in Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer where the president's power is lowest and that was the situation Truman found himself in," said Sracic.

It is unclear what the future looks like for the immigration ban, which was suspended by Judge Robart and upheld by a federal appeals court. 

According to the Associated Press, President Trump's Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said "every single court option" is on the table. President Trump has also  talked about signing a new executive order.

No matter the outcome, the case is a legacy Mahoning County's Democratic party chair Dave Betras said solidifies the area's spot in history.

"Everyone just says oh we're just Youngstown but we are always somehow involved in presidential politics and this is just another example of how important the Mahoning Valley is, was and will continue to be," he commented.

Sracic said that the way the Youngstown case got its name is a bit of an accident. There were many steel companies involved and it just so happened Youngstown Sheet & Tube was at the top of the list.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Vice President Pence avoids political fray surrounding him

    Vice President Pence avoids political fray surrounding him

    Friday, May 19 2017 10:12 AM EDT2017-05-19 14:12:50 GMT
    Vice President Mike Pence has approached the drama engulfing the White House with caution, offering loyalty to his boss but in a manner that seeks to limit his political exposure.More >>
    Vice President Mike Pence has approached the drama engulfing the White House with caution, offering loyalty to his boss but in a manner that seeks to limit his political exposure.More >>

  • Feminism in the digital age

    Feminism in the digital age

    Friday, May 19 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-05-19 14:05:38 GMT

    Decades after the women's rights movement, women are still battling for equal rights, pay and respect. Social media is capturing our every move in the digital age and the images shared with followers can make a lasting impression whether they're intended to or not. Social media expert and chair of the YSU communications department, Adam Earnheardt,  is a father of three daughters who says he's worried by some of the photos he sees. "They're just now starting to use social...

    More >>

    Decades after the women's rights movement, women are still battling for equal rights, pay and respect. Social media is capturing our every move in the digital age and the images shared with followers can make a lasting impression whether they're intended to or not. Social media expert and chair of the YSU communications department, Adam Earnheardt,  is a father of three daughters who says he's worried by some of the photos he sees. "They're just now starting to use social...

    More >>

  • Youngstown man indicted for North Side murder

    Youngstown man indicted for North Side murder

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:02 AM EDT2017-05-19 11:02:26 GMT
    The Mahoning County Grand Jury has indicted a Youngstown man for a shooting death on the city's North Side. Jermaine Tubbs, 26,  is charged with murdering 52-year-old Michael Brooks at a Dupont Street apartment complex in April. Investigators say both the victim and the alleged shooter knew each other prior to the dispute. Police say the men had been fighting. More >>
    The Mahoning County Grand Jury has indicted a Youngstown man for a shooting death on the city's North Side. Jermaine Tubbs, 26,  is charged with murdering 52-year-old Michael Brooks at a Dupont Street apartment complex in April. Investigators say both the victim and the alleged shooter knew each other prior to the dispute. Police say the men had been fighting. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms