Still no decision on future of parking meters in Lisbon

After a meeting Tuesday night, The Lisbon Chamber of Commerce and Lisbon Village Council still have not made a decision about the future of parking meters downtown.

Last month they were considering eliminating the meters.

Arguments were made on both sides of the argument, but council decided to not make a decision yet.

Lisbon's police chief, who oversees the parking department, told 21 News last month the consideration comes from businesses downtown claiming their patrons are receiving too many parking tickets.

Originally, the parking meters were installed to support those businesses, as well as help traffic due to Columbiana Common Pleas Court and several apartment buildings being located in the area.

The meter rates are a nickel for 12 minutes, a dime for 24 minutes, and a quarter every hour.

A few suggestions were presented by the council, such as free parking for a 15-minute period, or even parking that is sponsored and paid for by downtown businesses.

The chief says he does not think removing the meters would help businesses downtown. He says that if people are permitted to park downtown without meters, it would take up a lot of space.

He adds that there are also not a lot of parking meters installed in the first place.

If the meters are removed, the chief says there is really no other option, because enforcing two-hour parking would require employees of downtown businesses to move their vehicles to a different spot every two hours.

The attendant for the enforcement also wouldn't have a way to be paid, due to their paycheck coming from the meters themselves.

In one year, the parking meters make about $20,000.

The council will hold a special meeting on March 6 at 5 p.m. to explore more options.