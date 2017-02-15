March appeal set for Boardman attorney sentenced for Oakhill cor - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

March appeal set for Boardman attorney sentenced for Oakhill corruption case

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Martin Yavorcik
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

Three judges are being asked to decide if a Boardman attorney should be cleared of a criminal conviction, or if he should go to prison for those crimes.

An appeals court in Cuyahoga County has set a March 28th date to hear the case of attorney Martin Yavorcik who was convicted of taking part in a plot to hinder efforts by Mahoning County to purchase what became known as the Oakhill Renaissance Place and subsequently tried to cover up the criminal activity.

Yavorcik is appealing his conviction on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy, bribery, tampering with records, and money laundering.

In addition to the five years of community control, also known as probation, Cuyahoga County Judge Janet Burnside sentenced the 43-year-old former candidate for Mahoning County Prosecutor to one year house arrest and ordered a fine of $1,000.

Lawyers who prosecuted Yavorcik responded to the appeal by arguing that Yavorcik was convicted of a first degree felony and should serve some prison time instead of probation.

Investigators say Yavorcik ran for Mahoning County Prosecutor in 2008 under the assumption he would end the criminal investigation into the Oakhill matter. He also received improper benefits, including cash, according to prosecutors.

Two co-defendants, former Mahoning County Commissioner John McNally and former Mahoning County Auditor Michael Sciortino, previously pleaded guilty in February for their roles in the corruption case.

Both men were placed on probation for their crimes as part of a plea deal.

Yavorcik's case is set for oral argument on Tuesday, March 28, 10:00 am, before judges Sean Gallagher, Kathleen Ann Keough, and Anita Laster Mays. 

RELATED COVERAGE: No prison time for Sciortino or Mayor McNally for corruption convictions

