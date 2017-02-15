Couples tie the knot at Youngstown walk-in wedding ceremony - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Couples tie the knot at Youngstown walk-in wedding ceremony

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

What better way to share Valentine's Day with your sweetheart than getting married!

About a dozen couples tied the knot Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church in downtown Youngstown.

Lena Henderson and Leonard Boone say they've been dating several years and both say this is their first marriage.

“It's a day I'll never forget,” Henderson said. “Even if he's gone away from me and God has called him home, I just — it's a day I'll never forget.”

The church has been hosting the walk-in wedding ceremonies every Valentine's Day for the past five years.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Vice President Pence avoids political fray surrounding him

    Vice President Pence avoids political fray surrounding him

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:11 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:11:42 GMT
    Vice President Mike Pence has approached the drama engulfing the White House with caution, offering loyalty to his boss but in a manner that seeks to limit his political exposure.More >>
    Vice President Mike Pence has approached the drama engulfing the White House with caution, offering loyalty to his boss but in a manner that seeks to limit his political exposure.More >>

  • Salem man sentenced to prison for road rage against bicyclist

    Salem man sentenced to prison for road rage against bicyclist

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:05:40 GMT

    A Salem man convicted in a road rage case involving a bicyclist says he intends to file an appeal after a judge sentenced him to two years in prison and suspended his driver's license for five years. Stephen Bauman, 71, was sentenced Thursday in Columbiana County court after an earlier conviction on charges of felonious assault and failure to stop after an accident.

    More >>

    A Salem man convicted in a road rage case involving a bicyclist says he intends to file an appeal after a judge sentenced him to two years in prison and suspended his driver's license for five years. Stephen Bauman, 71, was sentenced Thursday in Columbiana County court after an earlier conviction on charges of felonious assault and failure to stop after an accident.

    More >>

  • Feminism in the digital age

    Feminism in the digital age

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:03:51 GMT

    Decades after the women's rights movement, women are still battling for equal rights, pay and respect. Social media is capturing our every move in the digital age and the images shared with followers can make a lasting impression whether they're intended to or not. Social media expert and chair of the YSU communications department, Adam Earnheardt,  is a father of three daughters who says he's worried by some of the photos he sees. "They're just now starting to use social...

    More >>

    Decades after the women's rights movement, women are still battling for equal rights, pay and respect. Social media is capturing our every move in the digital age and the images shared with followers can make a lasting impression whether they're intended to or not. Social media expert and chair of the YSU communications department, Adam Earnheardt,  is a father of three daughters who says he's worried by some of the photos he sees. "They're just now starting to use social...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms