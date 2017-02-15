Couples tie the knot at Youngstown walk-in wedding ceremony

What better way to share Valentine's Day with your sweetheart than getting married!

About a dozen couples tied the knot Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church in downtown Youngstown.

Lena Henderson and Leonard Boone say they've been dating several years and both say this is their first marriage.

“It's a day I'll never forget,” Henderson said. “Even if he's gone away from me and God has called him home, I just — it's a day I'll never forget.”

The church has been hosting the walk-in wedding ceremonies every Valentine's Day for the past five years.