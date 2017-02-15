Trial underway for Pennsylvania teen police say took selfie with - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trial underway for Pennsylvania teen police say took selfie with corpse

Posted: Updated:
GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) -

A trial is underway for an 18-year-old Pennsylvania man accused of fatally shooting a friend in the face and then taking a selfie with the victim's body.

Two officers testified Tuesday that Maxwell Morton, then 16, showed little emotion or concern about the Feb. 2015 shooting of 16-year-old Ryan Mangan.

Westmoreland County Detective James Williams told jurors "when he described pulling the trigger, he had a little smirk on his face."

Police contend Morton took a photograph of himself with Mangan's body minutes after the shooting and an hour later sent the image via Snapchat while he played online video games with a teen in Wisconsin.

The defense has argued that the teens were playing with the gun and it accidentally fired.

The judge ruled Monday the selfie can be seen by the jury.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ex-US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case

    Ex-US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-05-19 17:26:00 GMT

     Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, whose penchant for sexting strangers ended his political career and sparked a probe that upended the presidential race, pleaded guilty Friday to a sex charge, tearfully apologizing for communications with a 15-year-old girl that he said destroyed his "life's dream in public service." 

    More >>

     Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, whose penchant for sexting strangers ended his political career and sparked a probe that upended the presidential race, pleaded guilty Friday to a sex charge, tearfully apologizing for communications with a 15-year-old girl that he said destroyed his "life's dream in public service." 

    More >>

  • Driver given Narcan after crashing car in Poland Township

    Driver given Narcan after crashing car in Poland Township

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 16:55:55 GMT

    A Lawrence County man was given four doses of an opiate overdose reversal drug after crashing his car in Poland Township Friday morning. Another driver spotted a car driving erratically along New Castle Road just before it veered into a ditch and crashed east of Coit Road just before 7 a.m. Those first on the scene reported that the driver, Christopher Levine, 25, appeared to be unresponsive, and administered four doses of Narcan to revive him before being taken to the hospital. 

    More >>

    A Lawrence County man was given four doses of an opiate overdose reversal drug after crashing his car in Poland Township Friday morning. Another driver spotted a car driving erratically along New Castle Road just before it veered into a ditch and crashed east of Coit Road just before 7 a.m. Those first on the scene reported that the driver, Christopher Levine, 25, appeared to be unresponsive, and administered four doses of Narcan to revive him before being taken to the hospital. 

    More >>

  • Vice President Pence avoids political fray surrounding him

    Vice President Pence avoids political fray surrounding him

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:11 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:11:42 GMT
    Vice President Mike Pence has approached the drama engulfing the White House with caution, offering loyalty to his boss but in a manner that seeks to limit his political exposure.More >>
    Vice President Mike Pence has approached the drama engulfing the White House with caution, offering loyalty to his boss but in a manner that seeks to limit his political exposure.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms