Fiat temporarily laying off 3,200 Jeep workers in Ohio

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, whose penchant for sexting strangers ended his political career and sparked a probe that upended the presidential race, pleaded guilty Friday to a sex charge, tearfully apologizing for communications with a 15-year-old girl that he said destroyed his "life's dream in public service."More >>
A Lawrence County man was given four doses of an opiate overdose reversal drug after crashing his car in Poland Township Friday morning. Another driver spotted a car driving erratically along New Castle Road just before it veered into a ditch and crashed east of Coit Road just before 7 a.m. Those first on the scene reported that the driver, Christopher Levine, 25, appeared to be unresponsive, and administered four doses of Narcan to revive him before being taken to the hospital.More >>
A Salem man convicted in a road rage case involving a bicyclist says he intends to file an appeal after a judge sentenced him to two years in prison and suspended his driver's license for five years. Stephen Bauman, 71, was sentenced Thursday in Columbiana County court after an earlier conviction on charges of felonious assault and failure to stop after an accident.More >>
Decades after the women's rights movement, women are still battling for equal rights, pay and respect. Social media is capturing our every move in the digital age and the images shared with followers can make a lasting impression whether they're intended to or not. Social media expert and chair of the YSU communications department, Adam Earnheardt, is a father of three daughters who says he's worried by some of the photos he sees. "They're just now starting to use social...More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.More >>
LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to...More >>
Gerrit Cole shut down the best offense in the majors, holding the Washington Nationals to three hits in seven innings to win for the first time in a month as the Pittsburgh Pirates eased to a 6-1 victory Wednesday...More >>
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road...More >>
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
