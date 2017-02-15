Austintown man cited for intoxication just hours before alleged - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown man cited for intoxication just hours before alleged bomb threat

Posted: Updated:
Peter Harasyn Peter Harasyn
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A man is in custody after he allegedly told a student at Eastern Gateway College that he had a bomb on him.

The arrest came just 15 hours after Austintown police cited him for public intoxication.

When Youngstown police arrived at the college at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, they found Peter Harasyn, 37, standing outside. Reports say he placed a large can of a malt liquor beverage down and began to turn away from officers.

Officers ordered Harasyn to the ground at gunpoint and searched him for explosive devices. Reports say Harasyn was highly intoxicated and could not put together coherent sentences.

Harasyn told police he had dynamite on him, according to reports.

Police could not find any explosive devices on Harasyn.

Harasyn told police he was Downtown to go to the Social Security Office, and then said that he hid the dynamite in the steering wheel airbag of the police cruiser.

He faces charges of inducing panic at a higher education building, public intoxication and having an open container.

Austintown Police cited Harasyn for disorderly conduct and public intoxication the previous night at the Wedgewood Coin Laundry.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Prosecutors: Times Square driver wanted to 'kill them all'

    Prosecutors: Times Square driver wanted to 'kill them all'

    Friday, May 19 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-05-19 18:52:23 GMT
    Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
    Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>

  • Ex-US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case

    Ex-US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-05-19 17:26:00 GMT

     Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, whose penchant for sexting strangers ended his political career and sparked a probe that upended the presidential race, pleaded guilty Friday to a sex charge, tearfully apologizing for communications with a 15-year-old girl that he said destroyed his "life's dream in public service." 

    More >>

     Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, whose penchant for sexting strangers ended his political career and sparked a probe that upended the presidential race, pleaded guilty Friday to a sex charge, tearfully apologizing for communications with a 15-year-old girl that he said destroyed his "life's dream in public service." 

    More >>

  • Driver given Narcan after crashing car in Poland Township

    Driver given Narcan after crashing car in Poland Township

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 16:55:55 GMT

    A Lawrence County man was given four doses of an opiate overdose reversal drug after crashing his car in Poland Township Friday morning. Another driver spotted a car driving erratically along New Castle Road just before it veered into a ditch and crashed east of Coit Road just before 7 a.m. Those first on the scene reported that the driver, Christopher Levine, 25, appeared to be unresponsive, and administered four doses of Narcan to revive him before being taken to the hospital. 

    More >>

    A Lawrence County man was given four doses of an opiate overdose reversal drug after crashing his car in Poland Township Friday morning. Another driver spotted a car driving erratically along New Castle Road just before it veered into a ditch and crashed east of Coit Road just before 7 a.m. Those first on the scene reported that the driver, Christopher Levine, 25, appeared to be unresponsive, and administered four doses of Narcan to revive him before being taken to the hospital. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms