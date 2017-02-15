Austintown man cited for intoxication just hours before alleged bomb threat

A man is in custody after he allegedly told a student at Eastern Gateway College that he had a bomb on him.

The arrest came just 15 hours after Austintown police cited him for public intoxication.

When Youngstown police arrived at the college at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, they found Peter Harasyn, 37, standing outside. Reports say he placed a large can of a malt liquor beverage down and began to turn away from officers.

Officers ordered Harasyn to the ground at gunpoint and searched him for explosive devices. Reports say Harasyn was highly intoxicated and could not put together coherent sentences.

Harasyn told police he had dynamite on him, according to reports.

Police could not find any explosive devices on Harasyn.

Harasyn told police he was Downtown to go to the Social Security Office, and then said that he hid the dynamite in the steering wheel airbag of the police cruiser.

He faces charges of inducing panic at a higher education building, public intoxication and having an open container.

Austintown Police cited Harasyn for disorderly conduct and public intoxication the previous night at the Wedgewood Coin Laundry.