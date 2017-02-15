Warren police nab suspect for Best Western Park Hotel robbery

Federal and local drug agents seized suspected heroin, cocaine and more than $100,000 from a Warren man they say is a known drug dealer. Agents with the TAG Law Enforcement Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms raided a condo at the Candlelight Apartment complex on North Road SE Friday morning.More >>
Federal and local drug agents seized suspected heroin, cocaine and more than $100,000 from a Warren man they say is a known drug dealer. Agents with the TAG Law Enforcement Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms raided a condo at the Candlelight Apartment complex on North Road SE Friday morning.More >>
A former high profile Valley defense attorney who served prison time for trying to hire a hit man to kill her husband is back behind bars following a raid on her Warren home. Authorities from Geauga County searched the Genesee Avenue NE home of Maridee Costanzo Friday morning as part of an investigation into stolen property. Costanzo was booked into the Geauga County Jail where she awaits arraignment on Monday.More >>
A former high profile Valley defense attorney who served prison time for trying to hire a hit man to kill her husband is back behind bars following a raid on her Warren home. Authorities from Geauga County searched the Genesee Avenue NE home of Maridee Costanzo Friday morning as part of an investigation into stolen property. Costanzo was booked into the Geauga County Jail where she awaits arraignment on Monday.More >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, whose penchant for sexting strangers ended his political career and sparked a probe that upended the presidential race, pleaded guilty Friday to a sex charge, tearfully apologizing for communications with a 15-year-old girl that he said destroyed his "life's dream in public service."More >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, whose penchant for sexting strangers ended his political career and sparked a probe that upended the presidential race, pleaded guilty Friday to a sex charge, tearfully apologizing for communications with a 15-year-old girl that he said destroyed his "life's dream in public service."More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.More >>
LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to...More >>
Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to take a 2-1...More >>
Gerrit Cole shut down the best offense in the majors, holding the Washington Nationals to three hits in seven innings to win for the first time in a month as the Pittsburgh Pirates eased to a 6-1 victory Wednesday...More >>
Gerrit Cole shut down the best offense in the majors, holding the Washington Nationals to three hits in seven innings to win for the first time in a month as the Pittsburgh Pirates eased to a 6-1 victory Wednesday night.More >>
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road...More >>
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road trip in a...More >>
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More >>
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>