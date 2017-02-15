Warren police nab suspect for Best Western Park Hotel robbery - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren police nab suspect for Best Western Park Hotel robbery

WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren man is in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of robbing the Best Western Park Hotel.

Michael Sallaz, 55, of Comstock Street NW is charged with aggravated robbery.

The desk clerk tells police that a man wearing camo and missing teeth walked into the lobby at around 3 a.m. Wednesday and told her he was desperate.

According to the police report, the clerk said the suspect had his hand inside his jacket pocket and placed it inside the counter, telling her “I'll pop a cap in your a-s!” as he demanded the money.

Police later found a man fitting the suspect's description crouching behind a church about a block from the hotel. An officer recovered $90 under some leaves near the church steps. 

The suspect, who told police that the money belonged to him,  was taken back to the hotel where the clerk identified him as the robbery suspect.

Police did not find a gun in their search of the area.

