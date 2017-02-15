Sharpsville murder suspect headed for trial

Antonio Valazquez-Rupert leaves the office of the District Magistrate after his hearing

A District Magistrate has found enough evidence to put a Sharpsville man on trial for murdering his girlfriend and kidnapping her daughter.

Following a hearing on Wednesday, the case against Antonio Velazquez-Rupert was held for further proceedings in Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

Valazquez-Rupert, 36, faces charges in connection with the death of 28-year-old Amanda Downs of Masury.

Sharpsville Police found the body of Downs in December at the Georgetown South Apartments, 331 Canterbury Court in Sharpsville.

The coroner says Downs died from blunt force trauma to the head.

In addition to a criminal homicide charge, Velazquez-Rupert is also charged with interfering with custody and kidnapping Down's eight-month-old daughter Ariella.

Police found Velazquez-Rupert with the baby on the same day as the murder, more than 300 miles away in Reading, Pennsylvania, between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

Valazquez-Rupert remains in jail, unable to post the $2 million bond.