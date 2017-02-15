Sextortion: who's doing it and how parents can prevent it

Online predators are targeting children and teens on social media by trying to get them to send risky or nude photos that can be used as blackmail for more.

It's called Sextortion.

This growing danger in the digital age starts off with exchanging messages on a social media site or app.

Predators pretending to be someone else start up conversations often with young girls, to eventually gain a user's trust before asking for photos with little to no clothing.

"People are not always who they say they are, there is a network of pimps and people that are out to take advantage of young people and use them for their own financial gain," Summit County Juvenile Court Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio said.

Teodosio says the Northeast Ohio region isn't immune to sex trafficking and some victims could even be convinced to have sex to prevent the release of photographs.

Investigators say a case involving sextortion happened just last month.

A Massachusetts man is facing child pornography charges after he was accused of impersonating Justin Beiber. Authorities say he threatened to hurt a 9-year-old girl if she didn't send him nude photos.

FBI agents in the Youngstown region have not handled any cases of sextortion yet, but they're aware of the problem and that it's only a matter of time before it could happen.

Judge Teodosio has spread awareness parents across Northeast Ohio for several years about what to watch for with digital crimes, including sexting.

She encourages parents to know who their children are communicating with.

Tips for parents:

Know the passwords to their children's social media accounts

Keep tabs on what sites and apps they're using

Use parental controls

Don't allow children to have cellphones in their room overnight

"Teenage girls are young people, they want to impress their friends, they want to be seen as cool, they want to be seen as beautiful or desirable and so when someone makes this overture to them, they're very flattered and they don't want to lose that attention," Teodosio said.

Experts say sextortionists try to get their victims hooked, so they feel they have no way out but to continue to comply.

"You have the potential to feel violated and everything that goes along with that," Dr. David Chiarella said, child psychologist. "There's traumatic feelings with that regard, there's feelings of very low self esteem."

Chiarella says parents need to start the conversation about online safety with their kids at a young age, possibly as early as kindergarten.

He says these situations all boil down to trust. Sometimes children who are exposed to technology beginning at a young age can get caught up in situations without thinking of the possible consequences.

"It's a primary way where kids communicate, it's how they socialize and so they're going to do those kinds of things without thinking," Chiarella said.