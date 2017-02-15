Free drive-through flu shot clinic set for Hermitage - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Free drive-through flu shot clinic set for Hermitage

Posted: Updated:
HERMITAGE, Pa. -

Health experts say it's not too late to receive a flu shot, and medical professionals are making it easy to get one in Mercer County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health, in collaboration with the Mercer County Emergency Services Committee, will conduct a free flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at McGonigle Ambulance Service, 1615 East State St., Hermitage.

The clinic, open to those age 3 and up, will be a drive-thru so those seeking shots will not have to get out of their vehicles. As a result, short sleeves are recommended.

The clinic was originally set for earlier this month, but had to be rescheduled.

More information is available by calling 724-662-7542.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, during recent flu seasons, between 80% and 90% of flu-related deaths have occurred in people 65 years and older. “Flu season” in the United States can begin as early as October and last as late as May.

During this time, flu viruses are circulating at higher levels in the U.S. population. An annual seasonal flu vaccine (either the flu shot or the nasal spray flu vaccine) is the best way to reduce the chances that you will get seasonal flu and spread it to others, according to Department of Health. When more people get vaccinated against the flu, less flu can spread through that community.

Influenza usually comes on suddenly and may include these symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Tiredness (can be extreme)
  • Dry cough
  • Sore throat
  • Nasal congestion
  • Body aches

These symptoms are usually referred to as "flu-like symptoms."

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Picket lines up at Valley AT&T locations

    Picket lines up at Valley AT&T locations

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:32:37 GMT
    Strikers march outside the AT&T call center on South Ave. in BoardmanStrikers march outside the AT&T call center on South Ave. in Boardman

    Picket lines went up Friday afternoon at the AT&T call center on South Avenue in Boardman as members of the Communication Workers of America joined 40,000 other workers around the nation on a three-day strike. The strike got underway when the 3 pm deadline passed without the union and company reaching agreement on a new labor contract to replace one that expired in February. 

    More >>

    Picket lines went up Friday afternoon at the AT&T call center on South Avenue in Boardman as members of the Communication Workers of America joined 40,000 other workers around the nation on a three-day strike. The strike got underway when the 3 pm deadline passed without the union and company reaching agreement on a new labor contract to replace one that expired in February. 

    More >>

  • Appeals court strikes down FAA drone registration rule

    Appeals court strikes down FAA drone registration rule

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:30:18 GMT

     An appeals court on Friday struck down a Federal Aviation Administration rule that required owners of drones used for recreation to register their craft. The ruling was a victory for hobbyists and a setback for the FAA, which cited safety concerns as it tried to tighten regulation of the fast-growing army of drone operators. 

    More >>

     An appeals court on Friday struck down a Federal Aviation Administration rule that required owners of drones used for recreation to register their craft. The ruling was a victory for hobbyists and a setback for the FAA, which cited safety concerns as it tried to tighten regulation of the fast-growing army of drone operators. 

    More >>

  • Ohio Turnpike chief talks about summer construction plans

    Ohio Turnpike chief talks about summer construction plans

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:23:54 GMT

    Drivers won't see too much construction on the Ohio turnpike this summer, as long as they stick to the eastern portion of the toll road. During a stop in New Springfield on Friday, Turnpike Executive Director Randy Cole said the majority of the construction will be in the western half of the state this season. Cole also told 21 News he doesn't expect any major jumps in toll costs.

    More >>

    Drivers won't see too much construction on the Ohio turnpike this summer, as long as they stick to the eastern portion of the toll road. During a stop in New Springfield on Friday, Turnpike Executive Director Randy Cole said the majority of the construction will be in the western half of the state this season. Cole also told 21 News he doesn't expect any major jumps in toll costs.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms