Free drive-through flu shot clinic set for Hermitage

Health experts say it's not too late to receive a flu shot, and medical professionals are making it easy to get one in Mercer County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health, in collaboration with the Mercer County Emergency Services Committee, will conduct a free flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at McGonigle Ambulance Service, 1615 East State St., Hermitage.

The clinic, open to those age 3 and up, will be a drive-thru so those seeking shots will not have to get out of their vehicles. As a result, short sleeves are recommended.

The clinic was originally set for earlier this month, but had to be rescheduled.

More information is available by calling 724-662-7542.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, during recent flu seasons, between 80% and 90% of flu-related deaths have occurred in people 65 years and older. “Flu season” in the United States can begin as early as October and last as late as May.

During this time, flu viruses are circulating at higher levels in the U.S. population. An annual seasonal flu vaccine (either the flu shot or the nasal spray flu vaccine) is the best way to reduce the chances that you will get seasonal flu and spread it to others, according to Department of Health. When more people get vaccinated against the flu, less flu can spread through that community.

Influenza usually comes on suddenly and may include these symptoms:

Fever

Headache

Tiredness (can be extreme)

Dry cough

Sore throat

Nasal congestion

Body aches

These symptoms are usually referred to as "flu-like symptoms."