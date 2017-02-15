Driver seriously injured in crash on Route 11 in Fowler - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Driver seriously injured in crash on Route 11 in Fowler

FOWLER TWP., Ohio -

Crews temporarily closed State Route 11 northbound in Fowler on Wednesday to remove a vehicle that had plunged into  a culvert.

The lanes were shut down for just a few minutes at around 2 p.m. as the SUV was towed from the culvert just north of King Graves Road.

A passing motorist spotted the SUV between the north and southbound lanes shortly before 1 p.m.

Troopers say Linda Payne, 58 of Chardon, was driving a Mazda CX9 southbound on State Route 11 when it drove off the left side of the roadway and struck the drainage culvert in the median.

The Mazda then plunged into a creek which runs under State Route 11 and became partially submerged.

Troopers say Payne was seriously injured  and was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

The patrol says Payne was wearing a seat belt.

