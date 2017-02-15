Lawmakers seek repeal of Ohio sales tax on tampons - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lawmakers seek repeal of Ohio sales tax on tampons

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Two Ohio lawmakers are asking their colleauges to eliminate the sales tax on feminine hygiene products such as tampons and pads.

State Representatives Greta Johnson (D-Akron) and Brigid Kelly (D-Columbus) have introduced legislation to get rid of the so called “Pink Tax” that brings in $4 million to the state each year.

The lawmakers contend the sales tax on essential women’s healthcare items disproportionately affects women who already face economic hurdles given by what they say is Ohio’s gender-based wage gap.

“A tampon is a medical necessity for Ohio women— not a luxury item,” said Johnson. “In a state where women are paid less for the same work as men, every cent counts. The “Pink Tax” takes unfairly more money out of the pockets of women and undermines the economic stability of working families.”

Johnson and Kelly say that women will pay $632.50 in state taxes on tampons, which they say is equivalent to two weeks of pre-tax, full-time income for an Ohio mother who earns minimum wage.

“The “Pink Tax” holds Ohio families and women back from their full earning potential by unfairly targeting essential products needed by over half the state’s population,” said Kelly. “This unfair tax ultimately means women have less money to save for their future and things like car repairs, medical costs and childcare.”

Twelve states, including Pennsylvania and Illinois, do not tax feminine hygiene products, according to the legislators.

A complete version of House Bill 61 may be read here

