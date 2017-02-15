Vehicles collide at Youngstown railroad crossing

Youngstown police are investigating an accident that knocked an SUV down a set of railroad tracks.

The SUV and a car received heavy front end damage when they collided along Midlothian Boulevard near Southern Boulevard at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

When 21 News was on the scene, the drivers were still in their vehicles.

Traffic was diverted from the area while police conducted an investigation.

There were no apparent serious injuries.

Police say there were no trains operating in the area.