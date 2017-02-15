Columbiana superintendent receives new 5-year contract - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Columbiana superintendent receives new 5-year contract

Posted: Updated:
Don Mook Don Mook
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

Columbiana Exempted Village School Board members unanimously approved a new 5-year contract for Superintendent Don Mook at the regular board meeting Tuesday.

Mook’s new contract includes a 2 percent pay increase, mirroring the teachers’ contract. 

His salary will be $104,704.

Mook has served as Columbiana Superintendent since 2009.  His new contract will run from August 1, 2017 until July 31, 2022.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Picket lines up at Valley AT&T locations

    Picket lines up at Valley AT&T locations

    Friday, May 19 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-20 02:19:12 GMT
    Strikers march outside the AT&T call center on South Ave. in BoardmanStrikers march outside the AT&T call center on South Ave. in Boardman

    Picket lines went up Friday afternoon at the AT&T call center on South Avenue in Boardman as members of the Communication Workers of America joined 40,000 other workers around the nation on a three-day strike. The strike got underway when the 3 pm deadline passed without the union and company reaching agreement on a new labor contract to replace one that expired in February. 

    More >>

    Picket lines went up Friday afternoon at the AT&T call center on South Avenue in Boardman as members of the Communication Workers of America joined 40,000 other workers around the nation on a three-day strike. The strike got underway when the 3 pm deadline passed without the union and company reaching agreement on a new labor contract to replace one that expired in February. 

    More >>

  • What's behind feud between Krish Mohip and Youngstown Teachers Union

    What's behind feud between Krish Mohip and Youngstown Teachers Union

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:50:56 GMT

    .The issue seems to be when Krish Mohip's broad powers under HB 70 actually kick in. 

    More >>

    .The issue seems to be when Krish Mohip's broad powers under HB 70 actually kick in. 

    More >>

  • Appeals court strikes down FAA drone registration rule

    Appeals court strikes down FAA drone registration rule

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:30:18 GMT

     An appeals court on Friday struck down a Federal Aviation Administration rule that required owners of drones used for recreation to register their craft. The ruling was a victory for hobbyists and a setback for the FAA, which cited safety concerns as it tried to tighten regulation of the fast-growing army of drone operators. 

    More >>

     An appeals court on Friday struck down a Federal Aviation Administration rule that required owners of drones used for recreation to register their craft. The ruling was a victory for hobbyists and a setback for the FAA, which cited safety concerns as it tried to tighten regulation of the fast-growing army of drone operators. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms