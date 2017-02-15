Trumbull County foster child who received liver transplant faces new challenge

It's a story 21 News has followed from the beginning, Jamie, the Trumbull County foster child who received a life-saving liver transplant.

Tonight her health is doing well, but efforts to move her into her adoptive home have stalled.

Marilyn Pape of Trumbull County Children Services shows us new photos of Jamie with her brother Jeremiah and her sister Lily playing in the snow and enjoying life.

At 6-years-old and attending kindergarten everyday Jamie is thriving Pape says after her life-saving liver transplant.

"Jamie's doing very well. She has not had any complications with her liver and her health since she's been released from the hospital way back when she had her liver transplant. So she's very well," Pape tells 21 News.

Tuesday was National Donor Day and Jamie's story brought awareness to the need for live liver donation to the Mahoning Valley, and her donor reached out just in time to save her life.

But now Jamie may need help from the community, so she can finally move-in with her adoptive family.

Pape says, "We made a very ambitious campaign to try to get her and her brother in their adoptive home by Christmas, but a few things kind of became road blocks for us in that campaign."

Because the effort to build an addition on to the new family's home was not attached to a 501C3 or non-profit, some businesses and individuals hesitated to donate.

So now there's an effort to hopefully have that campaign declared a non-profit by March 1st.

Several contractors have already stepped up offering some services and supplies.

"Then if we raise additional monies, whatever we don't get donated in in-kind services, we can use the money then to accomplish the rest," Pape said.

If you are interested in donating you can log on to: www.youcaring.com and in the search engine put in "A home for Jamie and Jeremiah."