Youngstown YWCA offers tips on communicating with elected offici - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown YWCA offers tips on communicating with elected officials

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

More than 30 women gathered at the YWCA in Youngstown to learn how to better communicate with their elected officials on a local, state, and federal level. 

Molly Toth, YWCA Advocacy Leader, it is important to call your congresspeople. 

"Call them, talk to the office, they will respond and take it seriously," said Toth. 

She said always try calling first before using social media. 

Debbie Koch, a 1974 Hickory High School graduate, had a long career in Washington D.Dc working under the administrations of many presidents. 

"If your calls aren't going through, use social media," said Debbie. 

Anyone is welcome to join events at the YWCA.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Report: Trump says firing 'nut job' Comey took off pressure

    Report: Trump says firing 'nut job' Comey took off pressure

    Saturday, May 20 2017 6:43 AM EDT2017-05-20 10:43:47 GMT
    Report: Trump tells Russian visitors his firing of 'nut job' Comey as FBI director took off the pressure he was feeling from investigation.More >>
    Report: Trump tells Russian visitors his firing of 'nut job' Comey as FBI director took off the pressure he was feeling from investigation.More >>

  • Fire destroys building at Rogers Flea Market

    Fire destroys building at Rogers Flea Market

    Saturday, May 20 2017 6:36 AM EDT2017-05-20 10:36:44 GMT

    Fire destroyed a building at the Rogers Flea Market in Columbiana County late Friday night. Flames spread through one of the pavilions. Fire investigators are describing damages as a total loss. Officials also said that no one was hurt. Five fire departments from surrounding communities responded to the scene. It's not yet known how the fire started.

    More >>

    Fire destroyed a building at the Rogers Flea Market in Columbiana County late Friday night. Flames spread through one of the pavilions. Fire investigators are describing damages as a total loss. Officials also said that no one was hurt. Five fire departments from surrounding communities responded to the scene. It's not yet known how the fire started.

    More >>

  • School: Student dies as a result of the 'choking game'

    School: Student dies as a result of the 'choking game'

    Saturday, May 20 2017 6:36 AM EDT2017-05-20 10:36:30 GMT

    A child in a New Jersey school has died as a result of the "choking game," where kids seek to achieve euphoria by briefly stopping oxygen from reaching the brain, a school superintendent says. Bernards Township Schools Superintendent Nick Markarian said in a letter this week to parents that the student engaged in the game also known as space monkey, the fainting game, or flatliner.

    More >>

    A child in a New Jersey school has died as a result of the "choking game," where kids seek to achieve euphoria by briefly stopping oxygen from reaching the brain, a school superintendent says. Bernards Township Schools Superintendent Nick Markarian said in a letter this week to parents that the student engaged in the game also known as space monkey, the fainting game, or flatliner.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms