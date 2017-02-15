Youngstown YWCA offers tips on communicating with elected officials

Fire destroyed a building at the Rogers Flea Market in Columbiana County late Friday night. Flames spread through one of the pavilions. Fire investigators are describing damages as a total loss. Officials also said that no one was hurt. Five fire departments from surrounding communities responded to the scene. It's not yet known how the fire started.More >>
Fire destroyed a building at the Rogers Flea Market in Columbiana County late Friday night. Flames spread through one of the pavilions. Fire investigators are describing damages as a total loss. Officials also said that no one was hurt. Five fire departments from surrounding communities responded to the scene. It's not yet known how the fire started.More >>
A child in a New Jersey school has died as a result of the "choking game," where kids seek to achieve euphoria by briefly stopping oxygen from reaching the brain, a school superintendent says. Bernards Township Schools Superintendent Nick Markarian said in a letter this week to parents that the student engaged in the game also known as space monkey, the fainting game, or flatliner.More >>
A child in a New Jersey school has died as a result of the "choking game," where kids seek to achieve euphoria by briefly stopping oxygen from reaching the brain, a school superintendent says. Bernards Township Schools Superintendent Nick Markarian said in a letter this week to parents that the student engaged in the game also known as space monkey, the fainting game, or flatliner.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has joined forces with the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department and Youngstown Police Department after several fatal accidents this year. Troopers headed up an effort to crack down on impaired drivers in the city. In Mahoning County there have been six traffic fatalities this year, with 5 of those in Youngstown.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has joined forces with the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department and Youngstown Police Department after several fatal accidents this year. Troopers headed up an effort to crack down on impaired drivers in the city. In Mahoning County there have been six traffic fatalities this year, with 5 of those in Youngstown.More >>
.The issue seems to be when Krish Mohip's broad powers under HB 70 actually kick in.More >>
.The issue seems to be when Krish Mohip's broad powers under HB 70 actually kick in.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.More >>
LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to...More >>
Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to take a 2-1...More >>
Gerrit Cole shut down the best offense in the majors, holding the Washington Nationals to three hits in seven innings to win for the first time in a month as the Pittsburgh Pirates eased to a 6-1 victory Wednesday...More >>
Gerrit Cole shut down the best offense in the majors, holding the Washington Nationals to three hits in seven innings to win for the first time in a month as the Pittsburgh Pirates eased to a 6-1 victory Wednesday night.More >>
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road...More >>
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road trip in a...More >>
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More >>
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>