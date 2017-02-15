Youngstown YWCA offers tips on communicating with elected officials

More than 30 women gathered at the YWCA in Youngstown to learn how to better communicate with their elected officials on a local, state, and federal level.

Molly Toth, YWCA Advocacy Leader, it is important to call your congresspeople.

"Call them, talk to the office, they will respond and take it seriously," said Toth.

She said always try calling first before using social media.

Debbie Koch, a 1974 Hickory High School graduate, had a long career in Washington D.Dc working under the administrations of many presidents.

"If your calls aren't going through, use social media," said Debbie.

Anyone is welcome to join events at the YWCA.