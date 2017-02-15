Youngstown YWCA offers tips on communicating with elected officials

Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Pennsylvania and delivered his commencement speech at Grove City College.More >>
With summer season on the horizon, families are getting the tips they need to keep their children safe while enjoying the outdoors. Akron Children's Hospital is hosting its free Safe Kids Day at Jefferson K-8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. When it comes to a child biking alone or with friends, they recommend families bike together first, to ensure children have an understanding of traffic laws. Stopping at intersections and knowing how to safely cross the street are just two rule...More >>
DJ Richards has graduated three times in the last week. Part of the Mathews High School Class of 2017, before he even walked in that ceremony this week he had already earned a pair of college degrees.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.More >>
LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to...More >>
Gerrit Cole shut down the best offense in the majors, holding the Washington Nationals to three hits in seven innings to win for the first time in a month as the Pittsburgh Pirates eased to a 6-1 victory Wednesday...More >>
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road...More >>
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
