Beloved White House Fruit Farm's Border Collie passes away

For ten years, many visitors to Canfield's White House Fruit Farm were greeted by a playful, smart dog who answered to the name of Bonnie.

The Border Collie would come up to guests carrying a stick or ball, hoping they would play a game of fetch with her.

The fruit farm family has now informed friends and customers that Bonnie passed away on Valentine's Day evening.

The following post appears on the businesses' Facebook page:

“For 10 years, Bonnie came to 'work' faithfully every day. Both her joy and enthusiasm for playing 'fetch', while delighting her audience, was more than infectious. We know that all of you will miss her as much as we will. Her fur-sisters, Molly and Sammy will certainly miss how Bonnie would hog the couch at home, while competing for nap time.”

“Thank you to all who took the time to play 'stick' with our little girl on the farm. As We are sure you realized, it meant a great deal to her. We are certain balls are 'flyin’ in heaven and Bonnie is keeping every one of them.”

John and Debbie Pifer are asking people who remember Bonnie to donate to any animal charity.