Beloved White House Fruit Farm's Border Collie passes away - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Beloved White House Fruit Farm's Border Collie passes away

Posted: Updated:
This is how visitors to White House Fruit Farms remember Bonnie This is how visitors to White House Fruit Farms remember Bonnie
CANFIELD TWP., Ohio -

For ten years, many visitors to Canfield's White House Fruit Farm were greeted by a playful, smart dog who answered to the name of Bonnie.

The Border Collie would come up to guests carrying a stick or ball, hoping they would play a game of fetch with her.

The fruit farm family has now informed friends and customers that Bonnie passed away on Valentine's Day evening.

The following post appears on the businesses' Facebook page:

“For 10 years, Bonnie came to 'work' faithfully every day. Both her joy and enthusiasm for playing 'fetch', while delighting her audience, was more than infectious. We know that all of you will miss her as much as we will. Her fur-sisters, Molly and Sammy will certainly miss how Bonnie would hog the couch at home, while competing for nap time.”

“Thank you to all who took the time to play 'stick' with our little girl on the farm. As We are sure you realized, it meant a great deal to her. We are certain balls are 'flyin’ in heaven and Bonnie is keeping every one of them.”

John and Debbie Pifer are asking people who remember Bonnie to donate to any animal charity.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mike Pence arrives in Valley, delivers commencement speech in Grove City

    Mike Pence arrives in Valley, delivers commencement speech in Grove City

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-05-20 16:05:11 GMT

    Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Pennsylvania and delivered his commencement speech at Grove City College. 

    More >>

    Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Pennsylvania and delivered his commencement speech at Grove City College. 

    More >>

  • Report: Trump says firing 'nut job' Comey took off pressure

    Report: Trump says firing 'nut job' Comey took off pressure

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-05-20 16:04:21 GMT
    Report: Trump tells Russian visitors his firing of 'nut job' Comey as FBI director took off the pressure he was feeling from investigation.More >>
    Report: Trump tells Russian visitors his firing of 'nut job' Comey as FBI director took off the pressure he was feeling from investigation.More >>

  • Inaugural Run on Faith held in Girard

    Inaugural Run on Faith held in Girard

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-05-20 15:57:26 GMT
    The inaugural Run on Faith kicked off Saturday morning at Saint Rose Church in Girard. 110 runners made their way through the three-mile course that stretched throughout the streets of Girard. The parish wanted to create an event that was able to help out local charities, but at the same time celebrate community and faith.  "It's always a big community event. We are trying to raise awareness health and fitness, but also we are trying to raise awareness for the different c...More >>
    The inaugural Run on Faith kicked off Saturday morning at Saint Rose Church in Girard. 110 runners made their way through the three-mile course that stretched throughout the streets of Girard. The parish wanted to create an event that was able to help out local charities, but at the same time celebrate community and faith.  "It's always a big community event. We are trying to raise awareness health and fitness, but also we are trying to raise awareness for the different c...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms