Ohio company recalls some cheese due to possible Listeria

An Ohio company is recalling some of its cheese products due to a possible Listeria contamination.

According to the the Food and Drug Adminstration, Guggisberg Cheese Inc. of Millersburg, Ohio is recalling various types of Colby type cheeses distributed in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and four other states.

The affected products were manufactured both by Guggisberg Cheese, Inc. and by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC under the Guggisberg label.

Although no illnesses have been reported, the company says the recall is precautionary.

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The products may be viewed here, or on the image associated with this story.

The products were manufactured between September 1, 2016 and January 27, 2017.

The cheese products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores at deli counters and deli cases.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product.

Consumers with questions may contact Ursula Bennett (customer service) at 330-893-2500 Monday – Wednesday & Friday 8:00am to 4:00 pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.