Youngstown police investigate pizza shop robbery

Youngstown police are investigating a report of a robbery at a South Side pizza shop.

The clerk at Oven Fresh Pizza at 2608 South Avenue told the investigating officer that a man wearing a pull over stole $450 Wednesday afternoon.

The victim told police that the man said “ I have a gun in my pocket. I want you to open the register, or do I have to pull it out?”

The clerk says she was afraid and handed the money to the robber, who then left the store.

Police searched the area around the store, but were unable to locate a suspect.