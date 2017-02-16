Grand jury to consider case of man charged with shooting Masury teen

A Masury man accused of shooting a 14-year-old boy remains jailed after pleading not guilty during a Thursday court hearing.

Bond was set at $150,000 for 25-year-old Samual Sanford, who appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas court on charges of felonious assault and receiving stolen property.

Police say Sanford shot Michael Davis in the stomach at a Nellie Street home with what police say was a gun reported stolen from Sharon, Pennsylvania more than 20 years ago.

Sanford told police he didn't know the gun was loaded.

The teen has undergone several surgeries and is expected to recover.

Sanford's case has been bound over to the Trumbull County Grand Jury which will now consider the evidence.

