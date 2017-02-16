Warren police issue arrest warrant for West Market Street shooting suspect

Warren police have issued a warrant for the arrest of suspect wanted for a shooting at a West Market Street home.

A neighbor told police that a man was shot at a home on the 2100 block of West Market at around 1:22 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim came to a home looking for money and was shot in the leg.

Police were told that the suspect was in a home just a few houses away, on the 2000 block of the street.

Cruisers blocked off the street in the area during the investigation.

The suspect escaped, but police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 22-year-old Carlos Huff, who is charged with felonious assault.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries that police say are not life-threatening.