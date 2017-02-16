Staff to meet with company buying ValleyCare and Sharon Regional Health System

The graduation ceremony of 2017 is not only historic but one for the record books at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. A total of 606 graduates dressed in black caps and gowns formed a large procession and the largest graduating class in the college's history. Providing them with advice as they gathered to receive their diplomas and march towards their next phase in life, the highest ranking government official to ever walk the campus, Vice-President Mike Pence.More >>
The graduation ceremony of 2017 is not only historic but one for the record books at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. A total of 606 graduates dressed in black caps and gowns formed a large procession and the largest graduating class in the college's history. Providing them with advice as they gathered to receive their diplomas and march towards their next phase in life, the highest ranking government official to ever walk the campus, Vice-President Mike Pence.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence's arrival had many saying welcome and hundred of others protesting in the streets of Grove City Saturday afternoon.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence's arrival had many saying welcome and hundred of others protesting in the streets of Grove City Saturday afternoon.More >>
A precautionary boil advisory has been lifted for residents in a Girard neighborhood.More >>
A precautionary boil advisory has been lifted for residents in a Girard neighborhood.More >>
Trumbull County police are searching for an 89-year-old Warren man who has been missing since early Saturday morning.More >>
Trumbull County police are searching for an 89-year-old Warren man who has been missing since early Saturday morning.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.More >>
LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to...More >>
Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to take a 2-1...More >>
Gerrit Cole shut down the best offense in the majors, holding the Washington Nationals to three hits in seven innings to win for the first time in a month as the Pittsburgh Pirates eased to a 6-1 victory Wednesday...More >>
Gerrit Cole shut down the best offense in the majors, holding the Washington Nationals to three hits in seven innings to win for the first time in a month as the Pittsburgh Pirates eased to a 6-1 victory Wednesday night.More >>
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road...More >>
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road trip in a...More >>
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More >>
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>