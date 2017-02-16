Staff to meet with company buying ValleyCare and Sharon Regional Health System

The company buying ValleyCare and Sharon Regional Health System has scheduled meetings with the medical staff and other employees of ValleyCare..

Community Health Systems announced on Thursday that the four hospitals are being taken over by the Boston based Steward Health Care of Boston.

Steward Health Care System on Thursday announced it has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire eight community hospitals affiliated with Community Health Systems.

According to documents obtained by 21 News, the medical staff from Northside, Trumbull Memorial and Hillside hospitals will meet with officials from Steward Health Friday morning.

Employee town halls are scheduled on Friday as follows:

Trumbull Memorial Hospital Community Room

8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

1:30 p.m. -2:00 p.m.

Northside Politis Auditorium

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m

Hillside Board Room

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The hospitals involved in the transaction are:

Ohio

Northside Medical Center in Youngstown

Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren

Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren

Pennsylvania

Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon

Easton Hospital in Easton

Florida

Wuesthoff Medical Center in Melbourne

Wuesthoff Medical Center in Rockledge

Sebastian River Medical Center in Sebastian

ValleyCare operates Northside Medical Center in Youngstown, Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland.

“Our hospital plays a crucial role in providing convenient and quality health care for our patients,” said John Walsh, chief executive officer of Trumbull Memorial Hospital in a joint statement released on Thursday. “Steward Health Care will help us maintain our critical position as an anchor institution and employer in the community.”

The purchase agreement includes a commitment from Steward Health Care to offer employment to all active employees in good standing when the transaction is complete, according to the joint statement, which goes on to assert that privileges will continue for all physicians in good standing on the medical staff.

“We are looking forward to affiliating with ValleyCare Health System of Ohio,” said Steward Executive Vice President for Physician Services Michael Callum, MD. “We think our community-based model of providing the highest quality of care in a local setting is an exceptional fit with the high level of care and community support that ValleyCare Health System of Ohio has been providing. We look forward to continuing and furthering that strong community focus and we are excited to work with hospital leaders in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition for ValleyCare Health System of Ohio staff and patients.”

The Franklin, Tennessee based Community Health Systems is the parent company of both ValleyCare and Sharon Regional.

CHS, which operates 158 hospitals in 22 states, revealed in November that it was considering the sale of seventeen hospitals in a further effort to pay off debt after reporting a $79 million third quarter loss.

According to its website, Steward Health Care is a for-profit company that currently operates nine hospitals in Massachusetts.

Steward says it is one of the five largest employers in Massachusetts with more than 17,000 employees.

ValleyCare also provided employees with the following list titled "Frequently Asked Questions":



Q: What was announced today?

A: CHS has reached an agreement to sell eight affiliated hospitals and their assets to subsidiaries of Steward Health

Care LLC. Three are in Ohio – Northside Medical Center in Youngstown, and Trumbull Memorial Hospital and

Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren; two in Pennsylvania – Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon and

Easton Hospital in Easton; and three in Florida – Wuesthoff Health System in Melbourne and Rockledge, and

Sebastian River Medical Center in Sebastian.



Q: Why are the hospitals being sold?

A: While they provide quality care and service to patients, CHS has announced it is focusing on larger hospitals and

networks for the future.

Q: What is driving Steward’s interest in purchasing these hospitals?

A: Steward Health Care sees adding our hospital to their portfolio as a great opportunity to expand innovative and

successful community-based health care model. That model has been proven to provide high quality patient

care at an affordable cost to their communities.

Q: What will happen to hospital employees?

A: All active employees in good standing at the time of the transaction close will be hired. You will become an

employee of Steward Health Care and continue to work at this hospital, providing the same quality care and

service to your patients.

Q: Will our medical, retirement and other benefits change?

A: Yes, your benefits program will change as part of the sale. Steward Health Care provides comprehensive,

competitive benefits. They understand how important benefits are to you and their representatives will be

scheduling meetings with you soon to share more information about their plans and how the transition will take

place.

Q: When will the ownership change be effective?

A: The transaction requires some regulatory approvals which can take time. We expect the sale to be complete in

the second quarter but do not have a firm date at this time.

Q: Will any services be changed or closed?

A: Steward Health Care will work with the medical staff and leaders of the hospital to create and implement a plan

that will enhance patient services and further improve quality.

