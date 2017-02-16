Multi-car crash in Canfield ties up traffic on Route 224

Several ambulances were sent to the scene of an afternoon rush hour accident on Route 224 in Canfield on Thursday.

Two S-U-V's and a car were involved in the collision in the westbound lane of 224, just east of Raccoon Road.

Police directed traffic around the accident, which occurred just before 5 p.m.

There is no word on the number of injuries or the condition of the victims.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.