Warren mayor holds prayer vigil in spite of lawsuit threat

A community wide prayer vigil organized by Warren Mayor Doug Franklin went forward tonight, despite the threat of a lawsuit to stop it.

About 200 people showed up to pray together.

The legal threat is coming from a Washington, D.C. based group which claims an elected official organizing a prayer vigil violates the constitution.

Warren Law Director Greg Hicks tells 21 News there is absolutely nothing unconstitutional about the prayer gathering planned by the Mayor at Warren G. Harding High School.

He says there's no issue when it comes to separation of church and state because no one is being forced to be there, and no one is being forced to pray.

But the American Humanist Association has sent a letter to the city accusing the Mayor and the Warren City School District of a "serious constitutional violation."

The group says the Mayor has invited the community to a regional prayer gathering at the school, in violation of the separation between church and state. But school and city officials argue the district hosts many events after hours from political forums to swim lessons.

"Schools are permitted to allow religious organizations to hold gatherings whether it be club meetings or whatever it be on their premises. They have that right. So they offered to allow them to meet there as a separate location in our community," Law Director Hicks said.

The Mayor spoke with 21 News at the prayer gathering.

"Our legal has already addressed this. This is a permitted gathering. Nothing was done on public property. So, I'm just pleased about the turn out."

21 News has learned that a concerned citizen in Warren contacted the Washington, D.C. group.