Warren man accused of posting Facebook threat ordered to stay away from schools

Alan Jordan
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren judge has freed man accused a posting a threat on his Facebook page about his daughter's school.

However, the court order restricts and monitors the movements of 33-year-old Alan Jordan, who appeared in court Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of inducing panic.

Police who arrested Jordan claimed he was unhappy because his daughter, who attends Warren's McGuffey school, was "having some trouble at school with some little kids."

The post went on to say, "I swear to God, I'll make Sandy Hook look like a day at Disney over mine so y'all better control ya [expletive] kids and this all that's gone to be said."

Sandy Hook is a reference to December 14, 2012, when Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 children and six adult staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Judge Thomas Gysegem released Jordan on $5,000 bond, noting that psychological evaluations show improvement from previous evaluations.

However, Jordan must continue taking medicine and undergo treatment.

He is under electronically monitored house arrest with privileges to visit his lawyer and attend church.

Jordan is prohibited from being within one-quarter of a mile from any Warren City school.

His next hearing is scheduled for March.

