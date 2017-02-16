Ohio University returning to normal after water main break

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in Braceville Township that left one person pinned between two pickup trucks. Troopers say the two trucks were stopped along State Route 534 just north of Route 5 while one of the drivers was working to jump start the truck's battery. An oncoming car rammed one of the trucks, pushing them together and pinning one person between them.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in Braceville Township that left one person pinned between two pickup trucks. Troopers say the two trucks were stopped along State Route 534 just north of Route 5 while one of the drivers was working to jump start the truck's battery. An oncoming car rammed one of the trucks, pushing them together and pinning one person between them.More >>
Authorities are searching for an 89-year-old Warren man who has been missing since early Saturday morning. The endangered missing adult alert was sent statewide and sent to surrounding states including Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Police say Donald James Baier went missing around 5 a.m. when he left his residence on Wheelock Drive and hasn't returned.More >>
Authorities are searching for an 89-year-old Warren man who has been missing since early Saturday morning. The endangered missing adult alert was sent statewide and sent to surrounding states including Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Police say Donald James Baier went missing around 5 a.m. when he left his residence on Wheelock Drive and hasn't returned.More >>
John Morrell and Co. is recalling approximately 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated with metal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the beef franks items were produced on January 26, 2017.More >>
John Morrell and Co. is recalling approximately 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated with metal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the beef franks items were produced on January 26, 2017.More >>
The graduation ceremony of 2017 is not only historic but one for the record books at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. A total of 606 graduates dressed in black caps and gowns formed a large procession and the largest graduating class in the college's history. Providing them with advice as they gathered to receive their diplomas and march towards their next phase in life, the highest ranking government official to ever walk the campus, Vice-President Mike Pence.More >>
The graduation ceremony of 2017 is not only historic but one for the record books at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. A total of 606 graduates dressed in black caps and gowns formed a large procession and the largest graduating class in the college's history. Providing them with advice as they gathered to receive their diplomas and march towards their next phase in life, the highest ranking government official to ever walk the campus, Vice-President Mike Pence.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.More >>
LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to...More >>
Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to take a 2-1...More >>
Gerrit Cole shut down the best offense in the majors, holding the Washington Nationals to three hits in seven innings to win for the first time in a month as the Pittsburgh Pirates eased to a 6-1 victory Wednesday...More >>
Gerrit Cole shut down the best offense in the majors, holding the Washington Nationals to three hits in seven innings to win for the first time in a month as the Pittsburgh Pirates eased to a 6-1 victory Wednesday night.More >>
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road...More >>
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road trip in a...More >>
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More >>
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>