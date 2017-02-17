Austintown apartment fire sends one person to the hospital - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown apartment fire sends one person to the hospital

Posted: Updated:
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

One man was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at an Austintown apartment complex.

Township firefighter were called out just before midnight Thursday at the Westchester Square apartments on Westchester Drive.

When crews arrived, they found the apartment unit fully engulfed in flames.

Fire Chief Andrew Frost tells 21 News they had some trouble with a frozen hydrant and called in a tanker from the Canfield Fire Department to help.

The man who was taken to the hospital has what investigators describe as injuries that are not life threatening.

Another occupant got out safely.

Investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump calls on Muslim leader to combat extremism

    The Latest: Trump calls on Muslim leader to combat extremism

    Sunday, May 21 2017 1:33 PM EDT2017-05-21 17:33:21 GMT
    Trump begins day of meetings with Arab leaders with the King of Bahrain.More >>
    Trump begins day of meetings with Arab leaders with the King of Bahrain.More >>

  • Endangered missing adult alert canceled for Niles woman

    Endangered missing adult alert canceled for Niles woman

    Sunday, May 21 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-21 17:04:19 GMT

    Police have issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 78-year-old woman from Niles.  

    More >>

    Police have issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 78-year-old woman from Niles.  

    More >>

  • North Korea fires medium-range missile in latest weapon test

    North Korea fires medium-range missile in latest weapon test

    Sunday, May 21 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-05-21 16:31:38 GMT

    By KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - In its latest effort to develop its ballistic and nuclear weapons, North Korea fired a medium-range missile Sunday that appeared to be similar to one the country tested earlier this year, U.S. and South Korean officials said. The rocket was fired from an area near the North Korean county of Pukchang, in South Phyongan Province, and flew eastward about 500 kilometers (310 miles), said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. 

    More >>

    By KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - In its latest effort to develop its ballistic and nuclear weapons, North Korea fired a medium-range missile Sunday that appeared to be similar to one the country tested earlier this year, U.S. and South Korean officials said. The rocket was fired from an area near the North Korean county of Pukchang, in South Phyongan Province, and flew eastward about 500 kilometers (310 miles), said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms