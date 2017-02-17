Austintown apartment fire sends one person to the hospital

One man was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at an Austintown apartment complex.

Township firefighter were called out just before midnight Thursday at the Westchester Square apartments on Westchester Drive.

When crews arrived, they found the apartment unit fully engulfed in flames.

Fire Chief Andrew Frost tells 21 News they had some trouble with a frozen hydrant and called in a tanker from the Canfield Fire Department to help.

The man who was taken to the hospital has what investigators describe as injuries that are not life threatening.

Another occupant got out safely.

Investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire.