House, car shot up on Warren's NW side

Warren police are looking for a white Chevy Impala that may be involved in firing shots at a home and a car parked outside.

Officers say a woman living at the home on the 800 block of Garden Street reported hearing several gunshots at around 1:30 Friday morning.

A car belonging to the woman's daughter had been struck twice by gunfire. The car windows were damaged.

One bullet traveled through the front door of the of the home, through a couch and a wall.

Police found the bullet lodged in a kitchen closet.

There were also three more bullet holes in the front of the house and one in the garage.

Police found five 9 mm shell casings in the street.

Neighbors report seeing the Impala slow down in front of the home before hearing the shots, but aren't sure if the car was involved.

No one was injured during the shooting.