No tickets available for Poland - Canfield hoop game

CANFIELD, Ohio -

If you wanted to attend the Poland - Canfield boys’ basketball game on Friday night, you’re out of luck.

Canfield school officials say the game is sold out and no tickets are available.   Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the junior varsity game is at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity game at 7:00 p.m.

Poland won the first game on its home floor 66-56 December 23rd.

The teams could meet for a third time next month at Boardman High School if both advance to the district championship. Poland is the top seed and Canfield the fourth seed. 

