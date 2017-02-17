Youngstown school officials: Most teachers should have received - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown school officials: Most teachers should have received paycheck

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown School officials told 21 News as of Saturday morning that most teachers should have received their paycheck.

The officials said they expected employees affected by a payroll glitch on Friday to have their pay deposited into their bank accounts by the end of the day.

But 21 News was still receiving calls from some of those employees as late as 5 p.m. Friday, saying the direct deposits had not gone through.

School spokesperson Denise Dick said earlier in the day that an issue developed during the transfer of funds to bank accounts, affecting every employee in the district.

Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip told 21 News that some of the transfers go through the Federal Reserve Bank, which defines "the end of the day" as midnight.

Officials did receive a call from one teacher who did not have her pay, but it was transferred through the bank as of late Saturday morning.

Youngstown School officials are still trying to verify that everyone has received their pay, but it is not confirmed if 100 percent have had the money transferred to their accounts.

The Youngstown Education Association's Vice President Paula Valentini said it is a concern for those who may have not received their paycheck because of the holiday weekend and banks being closed, but is relieved that several employees have called and told her they have received their pay.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • WFMJ awarded 7 honors from the Associated Press

    WFMJ awarded 7 honors from the Associated Press

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:50:30 GMT

    WFMJ was awarded two first place awards and five second place awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors; the most of any broadcast station in the Valley.

    More >>

    WFMJ was awarded two first place awards and five second place awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors; the most of any broadcast station in the Valley.

    More >>

  • UPDATE

    Endangered missing Warren man found

    Endangered missing Warren man found

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:11:02 GMT

    Authorities are searching for an 89-year-old Warren man who has been missing since early Saturday morning.  The endangered missing adult alert was sent statewide and sent to surrounding states including Pennsylvania and West Virginia.  Police say Donald James Baier went missing around 5 a.m. when he left his residence on Wheelock Drive and hasn't returned. 

    More >>

    Authorities are searching for an 89-year-old Warren man who has been missing since early Saturday morning.  The endangered missing adult alert was sent statewide and sent to surrounding states including Pennsylvania and West Virginia.  Police say Donald James Baier went missing around 5 a.m. when he left his residence on Wheelock Drive and hasn't returned. 

    More >>

  • The Latest: Trump asks Mideast to extinguish extremism

    The Latest: Trump asks Mideast to extinguish extremism

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:55:24 GMT
    Trump begins day of meetings with Arab leaders with the King of Bahrain.More >>
    Trump begins day of meetings with Arab leaders with the King of Bahrain.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms