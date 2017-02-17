Youngstown school officials: Most teachers should have received - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown school officials: Most teachers should have received paycheck

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown School officials told 21 News as of Saturday morning that most teachers should have received their paycheck.

The officials said they expected employees affected by a payroll glitch on Friday to have their pay deposited into their bank accounts by the end of the day.

But 21 News was still receiving calls from some of those employees as late as 5 p.m. Friday, saying the direct deposits had not gone through.

School spokesperson Denise Dick said earlier in the day that an issue developed during the transfer of funds to bank accounts, affecting every employee in the district.

Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip told 21 News that some of the transfers go through the Federal Reserve Bank, which defines "the end of the day" as midnight.

Officials did receive a call from one teacher who did not have her pay, but it was transferred through the bank as of late Saturday morning.

Youngstown School officials are still trying to verify that everyone has received their pay, but it is not confirmed if 100 percent have had the money transferred to their accounts.

The Youngstown Education Association's Vice President Paula Valentini said it is a concern for those who may have not received their paycheck because of the holiday weekend and banks being closed, but is relieved that several employees have called and told her they have received their pay.

