Alstork's 33 helps Wright St. fend off Youngstown St. 84-81

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Mark Alstork scored 33 points, including two pivotal free throws in the final 30 seconds, and Wright State held off Youngstown State 84-81 on Thursday night.

The win for Wright State gives the Raiders three victories in a row, and avenges a loss earlier in the season to the Penguins.

Wright State (18-9, 9-5 Horizon League) held a 43-34 lead at halftime, but a Jorden Kaufman layup for Youngtown State with 24 seconds left cut the Raiders lead to one, 82-81.

After a Braun Hartfield foul, Alstork stepped to the line and sank both foul shots to extend the lead back to three. Brett Frantz misfired on a 3-pointer on the Penguins' final possession.

Justin Mitchell scored 13 points with nine rebounds for the Raiders, who shot 54.4 percent from the field.

Cameron Morse had 35 points for Youngstown State (10-17, 4-10), his seventh career 30-plus point game.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.