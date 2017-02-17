Police search for driver who injured officer in hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police in Philadelphia are searching for a driver who injured an officer in a hit-and-run.

Authorities say the driver of a sedan struck and dragged a police officer around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. The driver then fled the scene.

Officials say the police officer was taken to Einstein Medical Center with minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.