Police search for driver who injured officer in hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police in Philadelphia are searching for a driver who injured an officer in a hit-and-run.

Authorities say the driver of a sedan struck and dragged a police officer around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. The driver then fled the scene.

Officials say the police officer was taken to Einstein Medical Center with minor injuries.

