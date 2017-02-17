Bald eagles rebuild after high winds topple tree with nest

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh's pair of bald eagles are apparently rebuilding after a nest tree was toppled by high winds.

The eagles were reportedly building a new nest on Wednesday, after winds that gusted up to 60 mph knocked over the tree Sunday night. Eagle watchers have seen the birds carrying sticks to the hillside overlooking the Monongahela River.

A spokeswoman for the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says reports from the trail are that "some pretty big sticks are being moved in," which would signal nest-building has started.

The new location is within the view of the society's live-feed wildlife camera. The sycamore tree is a couple of hundred yards to the right of the old nest.

Experts say it can take at least two weeks for a pair to build a nest.

