Austintown man charged with robbing Canfield bank

An Austintown man has been charged with robbing the Main Street branch of the Farmers National Bank in Canfield.

Police charged 22-year-old Jarrett Drajic with bank robbery on Friday.

Canfield Police Chief Chuck Colucci credits good descriptions from witnesses for leading to a quick arrest of the suspect.

Police in Columbiana arrested Drajic about an hour after a man handed a note to the bank teller demanding that she turn over the cash just before noon on Friday.

The suspect then hopped into what witnesses say was a black and neon green Chevy S-10 pickup truck and drove away on Route 224.

Canfield police put other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the truck.

A Columbiana police officer spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the truck near Arrowhead Lanes on Route 164 and arrested Drajic.

Police say they recovered the stolen cash.

No gun was seen during the robbery and no one was injured.