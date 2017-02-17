Austintown man charged with robbing Canfield bank

WFMJ was awarded two first place awards and five second place awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors; the most of any broadcast station in the Valley.More >>
WFMJ was awarded two first place awards and five second place awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors; the most of any broadcast station in the Valley.More >>
Authorities are searching for an 89-year-old Warren man who has been missing since early Saturday morning. The endangered missing adult alert was sent statewide and sent to surrounding states including Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Police say Donald James Baier went missing around 5 a.m. when he left his residence on Wheelock Drive and hasn't returned.More >>
Authorities are searching for an 89-year-old Warren man who has been missing since early Saturday morning. The endangered missing adult alert was sent statewide and sent to surrounding states including Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Police say Donald James Baier went missing around 5 a.m. when he left his residence on Wheelock Drive and hasn't returned.More >>
A $2.2 million project that will give motorists a smoother ride on Route 208 in Springfield and Pine townships in Mercer County is expected to begin next week.More >>
A $2.2 million project that will give motorists a smoother ride on Route 208 in Springfield and Pine townships in Mercer County is expected to begin next week.More >>
Big changes are coming to Lordstown Local Schools sports programs with a new sports complex. Earlier this week one student from each grade in the school district took part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new track and field sports complex. The entire school district and community are behind this needed improvement.More >>
Big changes are coming to Lordstown Local Schools sports programs with a new sports complex. Earlier this week one student from each grade in the school district took part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new track and field sports complex. The entire school district and community are behind this needed improvement.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.More >>
LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to...More >>
Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to take a 2-1...More >>
Gerrit Cole shut down the best offense in the majors, holding the Washington Nationals to three hits in seven innings to win for the first time in a month as the Pittsburgh Pirates eased to a 6-1 victory Wednesday...More >>
Gerrit Cole shut down the best offense in the majors, holding the Washington Nationals to three hits in seven innings to win for the first time in a month as the Pittsburgh Pirates eased to a 6-1 victory Wednesday night.More >>
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road...More >>
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road trip in a...More >>
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More >>
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>