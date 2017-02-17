Pennsylvania correlates Lawrence County natural gas fracking wit - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania correlates Lawrence County natural gas fracking with quakes

HARRISBURG (AP) -

Pennsylvania environmental regulators say there's a likely correlation between a natural gas company's fracking operation and a series of minor earthquakes in western Pennsylvania last year.

They revealed their findings Friday. The quakes were recorded in April, about 50 miles north of Pittsburgh and within a mile of a natural gas well owned by Houston-based Hilcorp Energy Co. They were too weak to be felt by humans and no damage was reported.

The company stopped fracking at the well pad after the quakes.

A Hilcorp spokesman said Friday it has no plans to resume activities there and continues to work with the state and monitor for any related concerns.

Fracking has been tied to earthquakes in Ohio and elsewhere, but never in Pennsylvania, the nation's No. 2 natural gas-producing state.

RELATED COVERAGE: Five quakes recorded east of Poland Township 

A review of seismic events in Lawrence County may be seen here

