President Trump signs Ohio Congressman-led measure to save coal - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

President Trump signs Ohio Congressman-led measure to save coal jobs

Posted: Updated:

After a press conference held Thursday, President Donald Trump helped save jobs in the coal mining industry,

The president signed a measure that canceled a regulation the Obama administration put into place to protect rivers and streams.

Republican Representative Bill Johnson of Marietta led the resolution, which repealed the "Stream Protection Rule," which Johnson says jeopardized thousands of coal jobs.

In its place, the republicans signed into law the Johnson Congressional Review Act.

"In eliminating this rule, I am continuing to keep my promise to the American people to get rid of wasteful regulations that do nothing but slow down the economy," said President Trump.

The president was originally supposed to come to the Valley to sign the executive order.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, who says he did not watch the press conference, finds it curious that the President is blaming every criticism on "fake news."

Senator Brown also says there are very troubling questions with reports that senior intelligence officials are now withholding information to the White House for fear of leaks. 

The Senator reacted to news that President Trump will issue a new travel ban next week.

"The intelligence forces, the Department of Homeland Security, local police forces in Youngstown and the Sheriff's Department in Trumbull County, all of them together, TSA's at the airport, have done a damn good job at protecting this country, and I resent it when a new president comes in and says our country is so dangerous, everything is terrible, because it isn't," said Senator Brown.

Brown says they still have work to do and continue extreme vetting to keep people who are dangerous out of the country.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • WFMJ awarded 7 honors from the Associated Press

    WFMJ awarded 7 honors from the Associated Press

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:50:30 GMT

    WFMJ was awarded two first place awards and five second place awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors; the most of any broadcast station in the Valley.

    More >>

    WFMJ was awarded two first place awards and five second place awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors; the most of any broadcast station in the Valley.

    More >>

  • UPDATE

    Endangered missing Warren man found

    Endangered missing Warren man found

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:11:02 GMT

    Authorities are searching for an 89-year-old Warren man who has been missing since early Saturday morning.  The endangered missing adult alert was sent statewide and sent to surrounding states including Pennsylvania and West Virginia.  Police say Donald James Baier went missing around 5 a.m. when he left his residence on Wheelock Drive and hasn't returned. 

    More >>

    Authorities are searching for an 89-year-old Warren man who has been missing since early Saturday morning.  The endangered missing adult alert was sent statewide and sent to surrounding states including Pennsylvania and West Virginia.  Police say Donald James Baier went missing around 5 a.m. when he left his residence on Wheelock Drive and hasn't returned. 

    More >>

  • The Latest: Trump asks Mideast to extinguish extremism

    The Latest: Trump asks Mideast to extinguish extremism

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:55:24 GMT
    Trump begins day of meetings with Arab leaders with the King of Bahrain.More >>
    Trump begins day of meetings with Arab leaders with the King of Bahrain.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms