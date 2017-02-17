President Trump signs Ohio Congressman-led measure to save coal jobs

After a press conference held Thursday, President Donald Trump helped save jobs in the coal mining industry,

The president signed a measure that canceled a regulation the Obama administration put into place to protect rivers and streams.

Republican Representative Bill Johnson of Marietta led the resolution, which repealed the "Stream Protection Rule," which Johnson says jeopardized thousands of coal jobs.

In its place, the republicans signed into law the Johnson Congressional Review Act.

"In eliminating this rule, I am continuing to keep my promise to the American people to get rid of wasteful regulations that do nothing but slow down the economy," said President Trump.

The president was originally supposed to come to the Valley to sign the executive order.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, who says he did not watch the press conference, finds it curious that the President is blaming every criticism on "fake news."

Senator Brown also says there are very troubling questions with reports that senior intelligence officials are now withholding information to the White House for fear of leaks.

The Senator reacted to news that President Trump will issue a new travel ban next week.

"The intelligence forces, the Department of Homeland Security, local police forces in Youngstown and the Sheriff's Department in Trumbull County, all of them together, TSA's at the airport, have done a damn good job at protecting this country, and I resent it when a new president comes in and says our country is so dangerous, everything is terrible, because it isn't," said Senator Brown.

Brown says they still have work to do and continue extreme vetting to keep people who are dangerous out of the country.