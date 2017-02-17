Liberty Township couple secretly indicted for heroin trafficking

A Liberty Township couple is accused of dealing heroin in Trumbull County.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Joseph Lewis and 33-year-old Jessica Davis on Thursday following secret indictments handed up by a county grand jury.

Both suspects, who are residents of Kline Drive, are charged with trafficking in heroin for allegedly selling the narcotic on January 12.

Davis is also charged with child endangering.

Pretrial hearings for both suspects are scheduled later this month.