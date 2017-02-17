Flu shot clinic scheduled in Austintown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Flu shot clinic scheduled in Austintown

Posted: Updated:
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

It’s not too late to get a flu shot, according to the Mahoning County District Board of Health.

The CDC recommends that everyone over 6 months old should get an influenza vaccine.

In response to the increase in influenza hospitalizations and emergency room visits, the board is holding an additional flu shot clinic on Wednesday, February 22, from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm.

Location:

  • Mahoning County District Board of Health
  • 50 Westchester Drive
  • Youngstown, Ohio 44515

No appointment is necessary.

Flu shots are free with most insurances, according to the board.

The available flu vaccines and their costs are:

  • Quadrivalant (4 flu virus strains) $40.00
  • Quadrivalant (4 flu virus strains) short needle intra-dermal $40.00
  • High dose trivalent (3 flu virus strains) for ages 65 and older $55.00

Most private insurances are accepted. People are being reminded to bring their insurance cards, driver’s license, Medicare, and Medicaid cards so the cost of the vaccine can be billed.

The nasal spray influenza vaccine is not available this year.

If you are unable to attend the walk-in clinic, you can contact the district health board office at (330) 270-2855, ext. 125 to make an appointment.

